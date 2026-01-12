Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin made more NHL history Sunday night, by scoring his 20th goal of the 2025–26 season in a 3–2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. With the goal, Ovechkin surpassed Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in league history and moved within one of Gordie Howe’s record.

The goal gave Ovechkin his 21st straight season with at least 20 goals, a milestone he has reached in every NHL season he has played. Francis recorded 20 or more goals in 20 of his 23 NHL seasons, while Howe holds the league record with 22 seasons of at least 20 goals. Ovechkin also became the first player in NHL history to reach 20 goals in each of his first 21 seasons.

The record-setting goal came at 5:56 of the first period on a five-on-three power play. Ovechkin fired a one-timer from the left circle — his customary shooting spot — off a pass from John Carlson. The play was set up by penalties to Roman Josi for holding and Michael McCarron for delay of the game. The goal gave Washington a 1–0 lead.

At age 40, Ovechkin now has 20 goals in 46 games this season, along with 19 assists for 39 points. In 1,537 regular-season games, he has produced 917 goals, 745 assists, and 1,662 points. He previously passed Wayne Gretzky's long-standing record of 894 goals late last season. Ovechkin has also garnered 77 goals and 70 assists for 144 points in 161 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sunday’s goal brought a few extra milestones along with it. It was the 188th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored against in his career, beating Nashville’s Justus Annunen. It was also his 329th career power-play goal, the most in NHL history and 55 more than second-place Dave Andreychuk (274). He has scored in four games in a row and has five goals across his last five games.

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has never scored fewer than 20 goals in a season and has never finished with fewer than 24 goals, a low that came during the shortened 2020–21 campaign. He holds NHL records for 30-goal seasons (19) and 40-goal seasons (14) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons with nine. He has also won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy nine times, the Hart Trophy three times, the Calder Trophy in 2006, the Art Ross Trophy in 2007–08, and the Conn Smythe Trophy during Washington’s Stanley Cup run in 2018.

Ovechkin may have made history, but the Capitals fell to 23-17-6. They missed the chance to overtake the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, remaining just one point above the playoff line with 52 points. Washington will next host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.