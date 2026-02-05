The Washington Capitals have been without Pierre-Luc Dubois for the last 47 games after the forward underwent surgery to repair abdominal and adductor muscles earlier this season. That absence will end on Thursday, with the 27-year-old getting the green light for the Caps' final game before the Olympic break, a visit from the cross-conference Nashville Predators.

“It's a lot better than knowing I'm going to be watching from upstairs,” Dubois said after the morning skate, per NHL.com. “It's been a long time, a lot of work. We have a training staff here that did an amazing job. I'm extremely grateful for them, my teammates and everybody. It's going to be a fun night.”

Dubois hasn't played since Oct. 31 against the New York Islanders; he saw just over six minutes of ice time before exiting. He was cross checked in the leg during the contest and needed help getting to the bench.

Although originally labelled a lower-body ailment, it was announced around a week afterwards that Dubois would require surgery on his abdomen, with an expected recovery time of 3-4 months.

With his return on Thursday, Dubois will have missed just over three months. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft had a tough October before the injury, failing to record a point over each of those six tilts.

Last season was a breakout for the Quebec native, though; he amassed 20 goals and 66 points over a full 82-game slate. Despite a slow start, he will be a key boost to a Capitals team fighting for their playoff lives ahead of the Olympic break.

Capitals outside looking in at Eastern Conference playoff picture

It's been a disappointing season for Washington; after being the best team in the East in the 2024-25 regular season, the Caps have taken a step back this year.

Through 58 games, Spencer Carbery's club is 28-23-7 and fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. They're four points out of the No. 3 seed in the division and six points back of the Boston Bruins for the final wildcard berth in a crowded conference.

They've been better as of late, winning three of four games dating back to Jan. 29. But they're under .500 in the month of January, and that pace won't be good enough to earn a spot in the dance come April.

Along with Dubois, goaltender Logan Thompson could return on Thursday after missing four games with an upper-body injury he suffered in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27.

That would be another key addition, as one of Team Canada's three netminders has also been one of the NHL's better goaltenders this season.

Puck is set to drop on Capitals-Predators just past 7:00 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena, the final game for both franchises until the last week of February.