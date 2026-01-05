Only weeks after Quinn Gray was officially announced as head coach of Florida A&M, he's already found his starting quarterback. As many have speculated since Gray's name came up as a candidate for the Florida A&M position, former Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles has announced his transfer to the Rattlers.

Knowles has played under the leadership of Gray for the past three seasons at Albany State. He transferred to the Rams from the Naval Academy and proved to be the ideal quarterback to lead Gray in his pass-heavy attack. He finished his first season with 879 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns, while also rushing for 216 yards in seven games. Year two is where he truly showed improvement.

Knowles finished the 2024 season with 2,555 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air as well as three touchdowns on the ground. His stats were phenomenal, as he only threw for under 200 yards in one game in the 2024 season, which was against Fort Valley State, where he threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. In a game against Allen University, he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions on 75% completion.

Isaiah Knowles then led Albany State on a historic run in 2025 that resulted in Albany State winning the SIAC Championship and making a resounding playoff run after an undefeated season in Division II play. He finished the season throwing for 2,151 yards and 18 touchdowns with only six interceptions while also rushing for 285 yards and 18 touchdowns on 94 attempts. His play ultimately resulted in him being named SIAC offensive player of the year.

Now, he looks to become the latest quarterback fo find immense success at Florida A&M, led by one of the best signal callers to ever do it for the Rattlers.