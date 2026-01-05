Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder home on a 35-foot step-back three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to close out a 108-105 win on Sunday. After Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder became the first to win 30 games, the Suns handed the defending champions their sixth loss of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander gave Booker his flowers for an impressive close-out shot just before the game clock expired during his postgame media availability.

“Big-time players make big-time plays,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That's what that was.”

For SGA, the Thunder were outplayed by Booker and the Suns, who erased an 18-point deficit in the second half to win by three points.

“They just played better than us,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “In moments where we could have slammed the door, we didn't. In moments where we go from seven to 15 to end the quarter, we didn't. We just didn't have our best night. That happens sometimes. Hats off to them. Good team.”

DEVIN BOOKER HITS THE TRIPLE AND WINS IT FOR THE SUNS 🚨 PHOENIX COMPLETES THE 18-PT COMEBACK TO DEFEAT THE THUNDER! pic.twitter.com/JNPazjMXTz — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

Devin Booker and the Suns used an 11-0 run to trim their deficit to eight before halftime.

“They play hard. They play together. In this league, when you play hard and play together every night, you give yourself a chance,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then, you add the talent and the personnel. So, yeah, they're a good team.”

Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 points led five Thunder players in double figures, including Jalen Williams (23 points) and Chet Holmgren (18 points, nine rebounds). Booker finished with 24 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 13-of-15 free throws.

Mark Daigneault's ‘strengthen' take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's evolution as a player recently, as the reigning MVP has re-entered the conversation for this year's honor. Daigneault reflected on Gilgeous-Alexander's growth.

“He's strengthened his foundation as a player. The best guys that can score night after night after night, there's like a fixed income that they're getting every single night that's easy, that's reliable, and is always there,” Daigneault said. “I think his commitment to that — his strength — has helped with that, with some of the rebounds, and some of the stuff around the basket. Then, I think he just keeps getting better with his skills and [evolving] his game.

“The best offensive guys have a certain base, and then they've got the stuff on top of that, and I think he's starting to form into that. I think we're starting to see that with him.”

The Thunder will host the Hornets on Monday.