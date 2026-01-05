The Charlotte Hornets will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they could be without a few of their key players for the matchup. Kon Knueppel is on the injury report with a right hip contusion, and Brandon Miller has a left knee contusion. Both players have played well this season, and though the Hornets are not where they want to be standings-wise, there's no doubt they compete every night.

Against a team like the Thunder, they're going to need all hands on deck, and Knueppel's shooting is going to be important. As for Miller, his ability to create shots and get to the rim will be key as well.

Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller's injury status vs. Thunder

Knueppel is listed as questionable against the Thunder, and Miller is listed as probable. It looks like Miller has the best chance of being on the court between the two, but don't rule out Knueppel not playing. He's been on the injury report throughout the season and has still suited up and played well. He's having a solid rookie season, and he made history over a week ago, becoming the fastest rookie to reach 100 three-pointers, as it only took him 29 games.

Knueppel has been a key to the Hornets and their success this season, but they have not been able to get over the hump. LaMelo Ball missed time earlier in the year, as well as Miller, and that caused them to take a slide during the season.

It still seems like the Hornets are missing a piece or two to help them start winning more games, but it's still a young team at the end of the day. Head coach Charles Lee is doing his best with what he has, and the hope is that they can put it all together soon and climb the standings.