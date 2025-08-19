The Washington Capitals were the top team in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25. The front office did not make a lot of moves over the summer, as the Capitals were generally quiet in NHL Free Agency. This may not be an issue for their future growth, though. The club saw young players break out in 2024-25 and there are a new set of them ready to do the same this season.

Since 2005-06, the Caps have made the playoffs in 16 of their 20 NHL campaigns. That includes three President's Trophies and one Stanley Cup in 2018. It is also the entirety of the Alex Ovechkin era in Washington. The Ovi era could be coming to an end, and a new set of stars is set to lead the franchise into the future.

In 2024-25, a few players had breakout campaigns. This starts with Aliaksei Protas. The Belarusian forward was selected No. 91 overall by the Caps in the 2019 NHL Draft. He would break into the NHL in 2021-22. From 21-22 through 23-24, he played in 169 games, finding the back of the net 13 times while adding 40 assists. Then in 2024-25, the 6-foot-6 forward played in 76 games, lighting the lamp 30 times and adding 36 helpers. That includes three shorthanded goals and six game winners.

Protas was not the only breakout player on the club in 2024-25. Connor McMichael was picked by the franchise in the same draft as Protas, being selected 25th overall. The Canadian played in one game in 2020-21, and over four campaigns, has played 155 games at the NHL level. In that time, he chipped in 27 goals with 24 assists. Then, in 2024-25, he would play in all 82 regular-season contests, shattering his career highs with 26 goals and 31 assists.

While the squad still has established players such as Ovi, Tom Wilson, and Dylan Strome, in addition to two players who just broke out, they also have three guys ready to take the next step in 2025-26.

Is Ivan Miroshnichenko ready for the show?

Ivan Miroshnichenko could be the next Russian star for the team. Fellow Russian, Ovechkin, continues to hit career milestones and set records. Meanwhile, Miroshnichenko has already put his name in the record books. He holds the record for the longest, non-compound surname on the back of an NHL jersey. The fans who Rock the Red hope that is not the last record the forward breaks.

The Russian was selected 20th overall by the franchise in the 2022 NHL Draft. He broke into the NHL in 2023-24 and has played 39 games at the NHL level between two campaigns. In that time, he has chipped in 10 points. Still, there is hope he can contribute soon. He has an elite shot, which is both powerful and accurate. Ultimately, that will be a major asset to the powerplay, but until he becomes a regular contributor, finding space for the forward to get off his shot will be key.

Beyond his shooting skill, he is a top-level skater who is also physical. He needs to work on his defensive skills and consistency overall. While he is not currently projected to make one of the top four lines to start the season, as soon as the call comes to join the show, he should make a name for himself.

Hendrix Lapierre should take the next step

In order to have a breakout campaign, work is required in the offseason. According to reports, Henrix Lapierre has been putting in that work. He just signed a one-year contract extension with the club. He started the 2024-25 season with the Caps but struggled, going without a goal but having eight assists in 27 contests.

The Canadian would then be sent back to the AHL, where he showed massive improvement. In 32 games with the Hershey Bears, he averaged a point per game. Now, the center is projected to make the NHL roster out of camp once again. He is a strong two-way forward who shoots well and gets to solid spots on the ice. Further, he has solid vision, which can lead to impressive assist numbers.

The speed of the NHL was clearly difficult for the forward to start 2024-25, but he showed adjustments in his time with the Bears. If he can continue the growth he showed in the AHL at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, his playmaking ability and passing skill should lead to a solid 2025-26 showing.

Ryan Leonard shows the Capitals' future is bright

With the No. 8 selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Capitals selected Ryan Leonard, an American-born forward who played at both the USHL and NCAA levels. The Boston College product was the Hockey East player of the year and scoring champion in 2025. At the end of his college season, he joined the Caps for nine games.

In that time, he found the back of the net once, while adding a helper in eight playoff games. He has shown his ability to be a dominant player, helping the United States win back-to-back golds at the World Juniors, while also earning tournament MVP honors. He is also someone who is not afraid to shoot the puck. Among forwards who played at least 100 minutes for the team, he was second in shots on goal per 60 minutes. Further, he was fifth in hits per 60 minutes in the same group.

The expectation is for Leonard to play on the third line, and a breakout in his rookie campaign is possible. He plays with great energy and has scoring ability. With positive play, his ice time will only increase — and earn him even more trust from head coach Spencer Carbery.

While Miroshnichenko, Lapierre, and Leonard are all primed to breakout in 2025-26, the Capitals have plenty of prospects who will impact the future. Players such as Andrew Cristall, Ilya Protas, Cole Huston, and Lynden Lakovic may be on this same list heading in 2026-27.

While the Ovechkin retirement may not happen next summer, it isn't too far away. Regardless, Caps fans should rest easy, knowing the future is in good hands.