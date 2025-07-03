Nikolaj Ehlers was one of the top players available coming into NHL free agency after ten solid years with the Winnipeg Jets. Over 48 hours after free agency opened, he is unquestionably the best player still available. Brock Boeser stayed in Vancouver, Vladislav Gavrikov is a Ranger, but Ehlers is still available. TSN insider Chris Johnston warns that Ehlers' free agency ending could set off a ripple effect across the NHL.

“Something to keep an eye on: Once Nikolaj Ehlers makes his free-agent decision, there's a sense it could spur trade activity among the team(s) who fall short in their pursuit of the talented winger,” Johnston wrote.

The Jets are one of the teams still vying for Ehlers' services, but their ripple effect is easy to figure out. If the winger does not return, they will likely prioritize Gabe Villardi, who is a restricted free agent. Other teams that have taken care of their RFAs and have their eggs in the Ehlers basket could make a big trade.

Bowen Byram is a name on the trade market, despite Buffalo Sabres' GM Kevyn Adams' insistence on keeping the defenseman. He won't help plug the same hole as Ehlers, but talent is talent at his point in the offseason. Another name is Marco Rossi, the RFA center from the Minnesota Wild. An offer sheet could pry him away, as Minnesota has to consider the impending Kirill Kaprizov extension before signing Rossi.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to sell important pieces, like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson, before next season. They are nowhere close to contending and could add more picks and prospects to the cupboard for their rebuild. Kyle Dubas should be waiting until Ehlers signs to get the most for Rakell and Rust, who could help a contending team add to their offense.