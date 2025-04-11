The Winnipeg Jets have the best record in the NHL, and while they're an elite team on both ends of the ice, one of the biggest reasons this team is dominating is due to their netminder, Connor Hellebuyck. The American is having a Hart Trophy-worthy season and has actually now emerged as the favorite to win the award after Leon Draisaitl missed substantial time through injury.

On Thursday evening, Hellebucyk made some more history. He became only the seventh goaltender ever to register 45 wins in a campaign, joining an impressive list of Roberto Luongo, Martin Brodeur, and Braden Holtby, among others. Hellebuyck now has a 45-12-3 record, .925 save percentage, and a 1.99 GAA. He also has eight shutouts. Hellebuyck leads the NHL in every single category.

Hellebuyck also broke his own franchise record, which sat at 44 wins. While he's struggled at times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Jets will be hoping their All-Star can be at his absolute best as this squad eyes a hopeful run to the Finals. It's actually very rare to see a netminder win the Hart, last happening in 2014-15 when Carey Price took home the award.

In 53 years, the Hart has been given to a goalie just eight times. 2001-02 winner Jose Theodore, who was playing for the Montreal Canadiens, is hopeful Connor Hellebuyck will be the first netminder this decade to win it:

“He’s in the prime of his career, dominating this season as he has the past few years,” said Theodore.

“I hope that Hellebuyck wins the Hart. Nobody can deny that he’s a future Hall of Famer. He’s gone deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Western Conference Final in 2018), and for sure he’s going to win his third Vezina Trophy this year — that’s a no-brainer.”

Like Theodore said, the Vezina is a foregone conclusion for Hellebuyck. But adding a Hart to his trophy case would be fantastic, too. Let's be honest, though. The main goal for Hellebuyck will be helping the Jets make a run at the Cup.