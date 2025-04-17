The Winnipeg Jets are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Presidents' Trophy in hand. They posted the best record in the league thanks to Connor Hellebuyck, the heavy favorite for the Vezina Trophy. If he takes home the trophy as the top goalie, it would be his third and second in a row. But he has already won the Jennings Trophy for the second straight year. The award is given to the goalie who allows the fewest goals in the league, which is Hellebuyck and the Jets. According to NHL.com, he joins Martin Brodeur in goalie history.

“It's the second straight season that Hellebuyck has won the Jennings Trophy. Last season, he helped the Jets allow a League-low 199 goals. Hellebuyck is the first goalie to win the Jennings in back-to-back seasons since Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils did so in 2002-03 and 2003-04.”

According to Stathletes, Connor Hellebuyck ended his season leading the NHL in goals saved above expected (19.68). He also led the NHL in wins, GAA, save percentage and shutouts. It takes an exceptional season for a goalie to earn Hart Trophy consideration. Hellebuyck had one. pic.twitter.com/H0iVw5kkAR — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jets won their division last year thanks to Hellebuyck, but he struggled in the playoffs. They lost in five games to the Colorado Avalanche, and Hellebuyck posted just an .864 save percentage. His regular-season mark last year was .921. If he plays at his elite level, with a 2.00 goals-against average and .925 save percentage, they'll be fine. If not, it could be an early exit for the Jets.

The Jets and Connor Hellebuyck have a legacy to play for

Legacy is often very overblown in team sports. Ken Griffey Jr, Ted Williams, Dan Marino, Dominik Hasek, and Charles Barkley never won titles. It does not mean those players aren't Mount Rushmore-type players at their positions and in their sports. The Jets have never won a title. Connor Hellebuyck has fallen short at every level. It's time for his defining performance.

The Jets' goalie represented Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. While the Americans fell short in overtime, Hellebuyck was spectacular. He posted a .932 save percentage across his three starts, including some big saves in the title game before overtime. It worked out perfectly for Winnipeg fans, who saw their country take home gold, and their goalie gained some confidence.

The Jets will start the playoffs with a series against the St Louis Blues. Jordan Binnington, St Louis' goalie, was on the other side of the ice when Connor McDavid beat Hellebuyck in February. Regular season accolades are great, and Hellebuyck will continue to rack up more. But it's time to put the demons behind him in the postseason.