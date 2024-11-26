The New York Liberty sit alone at the top of the WNBA as the returning champions for the first time in their franchise's history. Three-time All-Star and All-WNBA Sabrina Ionescu added “NBA Champion” to her resume as she played an integral part of the team's success all season. She's also working on her brand off the court with yet another release of her growingly popular Nike Sabrina 2 signature sneakers.

The Nike Sabrina signature line has seen huge success over the past few years and her Sabrina 2 sneakers have been a formidable follow-up to her revolutionary Sabrina 1. The newest Sabrina 2 is now available via Nike, with this new colorway titled “Trust Your Game” on the way in December.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Trust Your Game”

The official title for this upcoming colorway is “Citron Tint” due to the yellow hues along the upper. The shoes feature a monochromatic look throughout and are highlighted by blue and deep rose colored Nike Swooshes alternating on each shoe. The shoes feature a uniform red Flywire pattern throughout the mid panels to ensure stability, also matching the Sabrina logo along the tongue. All in all, this is a very clean colorway and is colorful enough on court without being too flashy.

We see finer details revealing the contrast stitching throughout the shoes along with a Nike Zoom outsole to match the uppers. The Nike Sabrina 2 “Trust Your Game” will come in at the standard retail tag of $130 and will be available in full sizing. The shoes are expected to release on December 6, 2024 and should be an exciting addition to the on-court rotation for Sabrina Ionescu herself.