There was little doubt who the Dallas Mavericks would select when they won the NBA Draft lottery in May. The team celebrated as if it were New Year's Eve at midnight when they knew they could select Cooper Flagg out of Duke after the young phenom's freshman season.

The NBA season is still several months away, but Flagg and his young teammates have been participating in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Flagg received a huge ovation as he took to the court in his second game. Fans were chanting “Coop” in rhythmic fashion at a fairly high level as he took the court for the team's warmups.

The Mavericks are facing the San Antonio Spurs in Summer League action Saturday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. These two in-state rivals are likely to pick up the intensity in their matchups over the next few years as Flagg leads the Mavericks while Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs. The Mavericks and Spurs are still trying to build winning teams, but both should get there in the next year or two behind these two brilliant young superstars.

Flagg faces significant pressure in rookie season with Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg and head coach Jason Kidd pose for a photo at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility.
While the Summer League is all about player development and getting youngsters used to the professional game, it's different for Flagg. He is expected to become one of the NBA's next superstars and a headline-type player. While he was a top scorer during his college career, there is much more to his game than just offense.

Flagg is an outstanding passer, ballhandler, playmaker and defender, and it's clear that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd needs the No. 1 draft choice to develop in all of those areas during the summer and once the season starts.

Flagg struggled with his shooting in his first summer league game as he made just 5 of 21 shots against the Los Angeles Lakers. However he made a key blocked shot and then delivered a sharp assist to teammate Ryan Nembhard for a 3-pointer in the Mavericks' 87-85 win.

