The Detroit Pistons entered the 2025 NBA offseason as one of the teams with the most potential. Detroit entered the summer with enough cap space to bring in role players to help fill out their bench. However, their weakness in their series against the New York Knicks was their lack of scorer opposite Cade Cunningham, who enters the 2025-26 season as a dark horse MVP candidate.

The former No. 1 pick and first-time All-Star was arguably the best player in that series. The problem the Pistons ran into was consistent offensive production from the rest of their lineup. With players like Kevin Durant and Norman Powell available on the trade market, Detroit had plenty of options when it came to giving Cunningham a co-star to play alongside in 2025-26.

Instead the Pistons were much more conservative in free agency. Detroit completed a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat. They then signed Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal. The moves gave the Pistons more depth in an Eastern Conference that is as wide open as it has ever been. However, Detroit still faces big questions.

The fact that the Pistons did not trade for a big name like Durant shows the front office's faith in their roster. Jaden Ivey's injury ended what was a promising sophomore season. If he continues his development, he could be to Cunningham what Jalen Williams is to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While it is an interesting bet, it is also a risky one to go all-in on.

Teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers make a living by star-hunting whenever they can. The Pistons are different, choosing to draft and develop their stars instead of trading for them. While the Oklahoma City Thunder had success with that approach last season, it is tough to pull off.

Why the Pistons should have traded for Durant

Durant just wrapped up his 16th season averaging at least 25 points per game. The 17-year veteran surpassed 30,000 career points, securing his spot in history as one of the purest scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately for him, his gaudy numbers have not translated to winning over the last few seasons. His time with the Phoenix Suns ended with a mutual departure.

After a long process, Durant and the Suns agreed on a trade that sent him to the Houston Rockets. Phoenix received Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft(Khaman Maluach), and five second-round picks. While it would not have been a one-to-one match, the Pistons' offer for Durant would have been very similar.

Ivey would be the first player in the trade, paired with Tobias Harris and one of the Pistons' future first-round picks. The trade would have sent a promising young player away, but the upside of Durant in a weak Eastern Conference is too good to pass up. A duo of Durant and Cunningham would have been the best in the conference and maybe the league as a whole.

As a player, Durant fits Cunningham's game perfectly. While the Pistons' star dominated as a scorer against the Knicks, he is a pass-first guard. His playmaking would have fit well alongside a power forward like Durant. The wing would have been able to focus on his offensive game, handing off the primary defensive assignment to Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons decided not to pull the trigger, trusting that all they need to make a deep playoff run is already on the roster. To their credit, they may very well be right, especially if Ivey and Jalen Duren can take another leap.

Where do the Pistons go from here?

Of every team in the league, few are positioned better to mimic the Thunder's success than the Pistons. Cunningham leads the team's youth movement with Ivey and Duren serving as his right and left hand men. They have a head coach in J.B. Bickerstaff who has changed the culture and has his players believing in themselves and one another.

After adding Robinson and LeVert, the Pistons' roster can comfortably go nine deep, ten if Marcus Sasser shows growth. Their depth rivals the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference after an offseason where teams decided to push their chips to the middle of the table. Now that the roster appears set, a lot of its success hinges on its young talent.

Thompson and Ron Holland II have shown the ability to lock down opposing stars defensively. However, their offensive game leaves a lot to be desired. Because of that, Ivey's growth on that end of the floor is the biggest key to Detroit's success next season. Even if Malik Beasley has played his last game with the Pistons, the team has enough shooting to space the floor.

Even though they made a mistake in passing on Durant, Detroit's future remains bright. Having a bona-fide star in Cunningham gives their fanbase a lot of ease, but the roster has a lot of exciting pieces. If Robinson and LeVert come in ready to go, the sky's the limit for the Pistons in the Eastern Conference.