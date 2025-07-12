Those Byron Buxton bobbleheads just became a lot more valuable. The Minnesota Twins center fielder made franchise history on a day celebrating his namesake, hitting for the cycle in a 12-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He clinched the tremendous feat with a thunderous 427-foot solo home run in the seventh inning, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Buxton is the first player to ever record a cycle in Target Field, which opened in 2010. It is only fitting that Minnesota's top guy is the one to start this esteemed club. It was also the Twins' first cycle since Jorge Polanco in 2019 at Philadelphia.

While it has been a disappointing season overall for the ballclub, the 31-year-old continues to give fans reasons to feel proud when watching Twins baseball. Buxton, who will participate in his second All-Star Game on July 15, rose to the occasion on Saturday afternoon.

Whether or not one admits it, there's at least some pressure for athletes to perform on their bobblehead day. No. 25 went above and beyond his obligations in this game, going 5-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. He got the triple out of the way in the second inning and hammered a ground-rule double in his next at-bat. Anticipation built, and Buxton paid it off with a bang.

BYRON BUXTON HOMERS TO COMPLETE THE CYCLE ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fCbjgzRUzd — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

In what proved to be his final crack at the Cycle, the face of the 2025 Twins delivered Target Field a thrill it will never forget. Byron Buxton is now batting .286 with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .571 slugging percentage and .921 OPS.

He leads the squad in all five categories. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 MLB Draft, behind current teammate Carlos Correa, who was drafted by the Houston Astros, is hoping to maintain his power stroke going into the Home Run Derby.

Buxton is likely to be a fan favorite in the Home Run Derby, which takes place in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. The Baxley, Georgia, native aims to win the crown and put on a show in his home state. The only player likely to draw more attention in Atlanta will be the Braves' Matt Olson, who replaced injured teammate Ronald Acuna Jr.

Buxton will be looking to hit just as he did for the many Twins fans who flocked to Minneapolis on Saturday. They left with a bobblehead and a huge smile on their face after watching Buxton have five hits that came off his bat at over 100 mph each. That is possibly the man's greatest contribution this season.

Byron Buxton keeps coming through for Twins and their fans

Buxton is finding ways to keep spirits up in the midst of what is currently a losing campaign. It does not take much for momentum to turn in the unpredictable American League, however. Just ask the streaking Boston Red Sox, who surged into playoff position shortly after reaching their 2025 low point.

Minnesota (47-48) is only a game below .500 after demolishing Pittsburgh and just three behind the Seattle Mariners for the third Wild Card slot.

The Twins are already playing good baseball, having taken two of three from Tampa and the Chicago Cubs before clinching their series versus the Pirates. Perhaps Buxton's momentous performance, which was accompanied by a great team showing, could further galvanize this group. Minnesota will go for the sweep on Sunday so they can go into the break at .500.

Considering that Byron Buxton has seen his career decimated by injuries — he has played 100 games in a single campaign just twice in a decade — you better believe he is going to enjoy everything his upcoming All-Star experience has to offer. He certainly made the most of his bobblehead day.