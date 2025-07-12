Georgia football pieced together a breakout Saturday on the college football recruiting trail. The Bulldogs first added an intriguing new tight end. Then they beat Auburn and Miami for a four-star defensive back.

Safety Tyriq Green adds to the growing 2026 class in Athens. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed the Tigers and Hurricanes were in the final running. No other schools were involved in his final decision other than that trio.

But Green's decision came on the same day Kaiden Prothro chose the Bulldogs. Protho heads to Athens as the nation's No. 2 tight end by On3/Rivals.

The Buford, Georgia native Green secures a massive local win for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff. Green ranks as On3/Rivals' No. 7 overall safety.

Georgia lands playmaker from one of state's top programs

Smart and the Bulldogs have created a national presence in going after recruits. Georgia attracts talent from anywhere across the U.S.

But the Georgia coaches know how to secure backyard talent too. Especially one hailing from one of the top prep programs in the Peach State.

Burford High is an annual powerhouse on the gridiron. The Wolves were in the final four for the state's Class 6A championship.

Green is fresh off delivering five pass breakups and grabbing five interceptions in 2024. He added 527 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports likes Green's game on the football field. He delivered this prospect evaluation before the safety chose the Bulldogs.

“Multifaceted athlete that has earned snaps on both sides of the ball for one of Georgia’s top high school programs, but projects best as a low or overhang safety in college,” Ivins began.

The national scout added how Green “has the physical temperament to be a hammer in run support as he strikes before rolling his hips through contact.”

Green noticeably relied more on recovery speed in coverage. He'll need to improve his man skills moving forward.

But he adds to a strong July on the trail for UGA. Four-star tight end Brayden Fogle launched the July movement by committing on the fourth.