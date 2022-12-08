By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Willson Contreras stunned MLB when he agreed to join the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs. Ahead of the move to St. Louis, Contreras shared an emotional message for Cardinals fans, via The Players Tribune. The Cardinals’ newly-acquired catcher opened his address by paying his respects to legendary backstop Yadier Molina, who he will be replacing behind home plate.

“First things first: No one could ever replace Yadier Molina. We all know that. It’s impossible. Actually, if there’s some word that means even more impossible than the word impossible … that’s what it is. Yadier Molina is a legend.”

The Cardinals signed Contreras to a five-year $87.5 million deal in free agency. After spending seven seasons with the Cubs, for whom he played 734 games, Contreras will swap allegiances in the longtime, heated NL Central rivalry. Yadier Molina had served as the Cardinals’ catcher since 2004, so Contreras understands that taking his spot will be no small task.

In regards to the rivalry, Contreras explained his decision to join the Cardinals, while also thanking the Cubs and the organization for everything they’ve done for him.

“All I’ve known in baseball since I was a teenager has been the Chicago Cubs,” wrote Contreras. “I know I’ve given my all to the Cubs over the years. I did everything I could to help make the team better. I played through injuries. Left it all out there on the field. I’m proud of what I’ve contributed.”

“The rivalry between these two teams has been a big part of my life over the past six years, and now I’m going to be playing for the other side. I’m excited for that, to see what that feels like. And I know for certain that I made the best decision here. Everything just feels absolutely right.”

Willson Contreras has no doubts over his decision to swap his Cubs uniform for a Cardinals one, even if fans might not be too fond of the decision. The Cardinals showed him exactly what he was looking for in free agency, and he’s ready to start his next chapter in St. Louis.