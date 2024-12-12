It seems as if North Carolina is willing to go all in on football with their hire of Bill Belichick and is committed to making the investments to build a winner. According to reports North Carolina is closing in on hiring Belichick, following days of rumors and speculation.

He is expected to sign a three-year, $30 million contract that would place him alongside Alabama's Kalen DeBoer as the seventh highest-paid coach in College Football. He replaces Mack Brown, the longtime leader of the Tar Heels who finished with a 6-6 record and barely qualified for bowl contention after going 1-3 in the program's final three regular season games.

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion and the second-winningest coach in the NFL, is a consummate winner and reportedly laid out his vision for the program in a “coaching bible” that is expected to change the way that UNC handles football if enacted.

“Belichick’s bible would require historic levels of investment from the school. Includes salary minimums position by position and a willingness to hire two staffs: a coaching staff run by Belichick; a recruitment staff run by a sitting college GM — who would require a buyout,” as reported on X by The Read Optional's Ollie Connolly.

Any agreement with Belichick indicates that North Carolina is all in on his plan and, per USA Today's Matt Haynes, they already are set to make a huge NIL commitment to his vision.

“Source tells me UNC will increase NIL package for football from $4 million to $20 million in effort to land Belichick.”

The move is sure to bolster the Tar Heel's recruiting efforts in a stratified college landscape where NIL money serves as one of the largest enticing factors in bringing in talented recruits. But, that's only one portion of the battle to turn UNC into a perennial football contender as Belichick surely has planned for.

The Tar Heels conclude their season in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with a matchup against UConn on December 28th at 11 AM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.