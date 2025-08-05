Pete Carroll is ready to kick off his preseason campaign Thursday night, and the Las Vegas Raiders don't plan on taking things lightly. Carroll announced this week that his starters will see action in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, a decision that immediately caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

“Everybody is alive, everybody's ready to go,” Carroll said, emphasizing his aggressive approach for this preseason game.

This means Raider Nation will finally see new starting quarterback Geno Smith in his first game. Smith was brought to Vegas to bring stability to the position this season. The game in Seattle will be Smith's first appearance in the Raiders offense, and also set early expectations for what could be a change in a year with Carroll.

Also, on Thursday night, we will be featuring the Raiders' draft pick, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was selected sixth overall and comes into preseason as the expected starting running back for Las Vegas. Fans will be looking forward to Jeanty's performance and eager to see how the rookie handles his first action in the NFL and if he can live up to the expectations of where he was drafted from the start.

Beyond the action on the field, another intriguing narrative involves Carroll's return to Seattle. This preseason opener will mark Carroll's first trip back to Seattle as an opposing head coach, a notable event considering his successful tenure with the Seahawks.

“I loved my time in Seattle and I love the fans… but it's a game for us,” Carroll said, according to Nick Walter.

It will be interesting to see Seattle recognize their former coach. The Seahawks are planning a tribute for Carroll, Geno Smith, and Jamal Adams, a former Seahawk turned linebacker for the Raiders. Adams' first game will add additional fun, as fans will be looking forward to seeing him as a linebacker.

Although Carroll confirmed the starters' participation, players like star defensive end Maxx Crosby and standout tight end Brock Bowers may also briefly showcase their talents against Seattle.

The Raiders and Seahawks matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. PT and be broadcast on NFL Network.