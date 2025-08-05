Amid a slew of injuries to their quarterback room, the Cleveland Browns made an important decision on Tuesday. According to longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot on X (formerly Twitter), rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is slated to start the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers Friday night.

“#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to start Friday night's preseason opener on the road vs. the #Panthers with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both nursing hamstring injuries, source tells clevelanddotcom,” posted Cabot on Tuesday afternoon.

After his NFL draft slide earlier this year, the expectations for Sanders have certainly been tempered to an extent. However, the fifth-round pick is surely eager to prove that he deserves to compete for the team's starting signal caller spot. Can Sanders impress in his pro debut Friday in Carolina? The rest of the league will surely be keeping an eye on just how well the former Colorado football standout does in Charlotte.

Article Continues Below

Can Shedeur Sanders seize Browns' starting QB role from Joe Flacco?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during a training camp practice July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
© Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With third round pick Dillon Gabriel and trade acquisition Kenny Pickett both working through hamstring injuries, it's time to see what Sanders can finally do at the helm of the starting offense. According to Cabot, the ex-Buffalo has not taken a snap with the number one unit in training camp. However, with Gabriel and Pickett out, it's time to see what he can do when given the keys to head coach Kevin Stefanski's attack.

Veteran Joe Flacco is the current leader for the top quarterback spot. It's unlikely that Sanders will move from fourth to first on the depth chart over the next few weeks. However, it's entirely possible he could work his way into the number two role. If Gabriel and Pickett continue to nurse their current ailments, then Sanders will undoubtedly receive more opportunities. Will Sanders show why so many people were shocked over his draft fall? Or will he fall flat in his debut? The Browns and their fanbase certainly hope it's more of the former, and not the latter.

More Cleveland Browns News
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Adam Schefter believes Browns likely to break mold with QB roster moveJake Faigus ·
browns, shedeur sanders
The biggest surprise from Browns’ first unofficial depth chart of 2025 NFL seasonGarrett Kerman ·
Hall of Fame member Joe Thomas enters the ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
‘Celebrity guest’ joins Browns training camp to help offensive linemenMike Gianakos ·
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski issues clear update on Myles Garrett amid DE’s returnRichard Pereira ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during training camp.
Robert Griffin III slaps Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ career hit with harsh failure takeJosh Davis ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) rolls out against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField.
Browns sign ex-Pro Bowl QB amid injury concernsJosh Davis ·