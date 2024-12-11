The North Carolina Tar Heels football team has made a massive hire. Bill Belichick is reportedly in agreement to become the next head coach for the school. After a few days of rumors and speculation, the news broke on Wednesday. InsideCarolina on X, formerly Twitter, broke the news.

“UNC's Board of Trustees is working on setting up an emergency meeting to approve Belichick's contract, according to sources (first reported by ABC11),” Adam Smith of Inside Carolina wrote.

Belichick was fired by the New England Patriots after a historic 24-year run. Meanwhile, Mack Brown was not a success as the North Carolina football coach. The Tar Heels are going back to a veteran coach, but Belichick is considered the greatest of all time.

There have been a ton of rumors about this move, including from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. He said North Carolina would allow Belichick to pass the team down to his son Steve, which other schools would not.

After he was fired by the Patriots, Belichick interviewed for NFL roles, including with the Atlanta Falcons. He was not chosen to be their head coach, so he was left as a free agent. The legend has spent this season on various media programs, including Pat McAfee and the Manningcast.

Belichick has the third-most wins by any coach in NFL history. By signing with North Carolina, he loses a chance at racking up 27 more wins to pass Don Shula for number one. Despite this record, he has decided to go to Chapel Hill and dip his toe in the college waters.

On The Pat McAfee Show this week, Belichick spoke about what he would do with a college job. While he couched the ideas by saying nothing was official, he said he would make it a pro-like system.