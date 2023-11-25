North Carolina faces NC State. Our college football odds series includes our North Carolina NC State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 13.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had Drake Maye as their quarterback the past few seasons. They have played in an ACC in which Clemson has not been its usually dominant self, at least when compared to the Tigers' dynastic run of 2015 through 2020, a six-year span in which Clemson made the College Football Playoff every year, reached four national championship games, and won two national titles. The power balance has changed the past few years, giving North Carolina an opportunity to play in elite bowl games and make a bigger name for itself within the sport. However, the Tar Heels have missed these opportunities. They have lost games they frankly should have won, against teams which are generally inferior and do not have as much talent as UNC. In two years with Drake Maye at quarterback, the Heels will miss a New Year's Six bowl and they won't win an ACC championship. All they have left to play for is a rivalry win over North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack continue to churn out good seasons under coach Dave Doeren, whose job was not very secure a few years ago, but who coached his way off the hot seat and has shown he can win consistently. North Carolina State is still searching for that magical season in which everything goes right, but Doeren has been really good at winning games and making bowls when a lot of things go wrong. North Carolina State has considerable limitations at quarterback, but its defense and toughness have still been able to lift the Pack to a winning season. State would love to conclude its campaign with a win over the hated Heels.

Here are the North Carolina-NC State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-NC State Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels: -2.5 (-115)

NC State Wolfpack: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How To Watch North Carolina vs NC State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The quarterback position is a complete and total mismatch in this game. North Carolina State had Devin Leary in previous years, but he transferred to Kentucky, leaving State with less desirable options under center. North Carolina State's key loss this year to Louisville was the primary product of its weakness at quarterback. With Drake Maye in the saddle for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have to like their chances if this game comes down to one clutch drive or one key sequence in the fourth quarter. The spread is only 2.5 points, so this is almost a pick 'em game. If North Carolina wins outright, chances are it will be by at least a field goal.

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

The Wolfpack's defense under coordinator Tony Gibson has been terrific throughout the 2023 season. If North Carolina has the advantage at quarterback, State can significantly counter UNC with its big edge on defense. North Carolina's defense has been leaky and inconsistent this season. The Tar Heels have fallen short of the ACC championship primarily because their defense can't turn the corner and give Drake Maye more support.

Final North Carolina-NC State Prediction & Pick

This game should go down to the wire. Stay away and consider a live-betting angle.



Final North Carolina-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State +2.5