New England Patriots fans experienced a lifetime of success during the dynasty days of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but ever since Brady left, things haven't been the same. The Patriots went from being the bully of the NFL to the bottom feeders very quickly, and the team hired a new head coach this offseason in attempt to restore things. That new head coach is Mike Vrabel, and he has Brady's support.

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel were teammates on the Patriots back in the day, and Vrabel is now the head coach of the team. Brady has all the confidence in the world in Vrabel as he expects him to lead New England to big things.

“Mike’s a great coach, and the Patriots have a great leader for that organization,” Brady said, according to an article from Sports Casting. “I know he’s going to do a great job. I know he’s all about tough, disciplined, hard-nosed physical brand of football. He’s a terrific coach and a great friend of mine still.”

A big reason why Brady is so confident in Vrabel's is his mindset. He is going to put his mind to any task and he is going to do whatever it takes to be successful.

Article Continues Below

“He’s got this no-bulls**t mentality about him and I love that,” Brady added. “That’s why I think he and I have always connected. It’s this mentality that we’re not making excuses, we’re going to go out there and get the job done, and we’re not going to complain. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to be resilient, and that’s how you get things done.”

Brady and Vrabel have always shared the same mentality, and we all know how well it worked for Brady in New England. Now, it's Vrabel's turn to instill that same mindset into the Patriots.

“When you’re in tough competition, you’re not going to make excuses, you’re going to go out there and give it your best every day,” Brady said. “I love that mentality. I’ve had that mentality for a long time. We all need that mentality: no excuses, no complaints, go out there and get it done, have great communication. If you fail, then get your ass back up and go try again and learn from it, and develop resilience and self-confidence and be better the next time. You just keep trying until you succeed.”

The Patriots are down right now, but Tom Brady is confident that Mike Vrabel is going to turn things around.