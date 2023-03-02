Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey got a huge win in his home finale on Wednesday night — and he celebrated accordingly afterwards, doing shots of whiskey with fans at a bar after the game, according to TMZ Sports.

The celebration happened at Linebacker Lunge in South Bend, IN, after the Fighting Irish beat the No. 25 seed Pittsburgh Panthers 88-81 at Purcell Pavilion.

“What an unbelievable night,” Brey said over the public address. “We defended pretty much the whole game. I thought we were good defensively…It was neat for our seniors to finish like that.”

Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points for Notre Dame, per ESPN. Brey reportedly took a victory lap around the arena after the game, before triumphantly walking off the court.

Mike Brey is retiring following this season after 23 years as Notre Dame Basketball’s head coach; it’s been an incredible run for the 63-year-old, who improved to 315-76 in front of the home crowd, per TMZ.

“In one video of the scene, shot by Notre Dame beat reporter Tyler Horka, you can see Brey took down a shot of Jameson’s with a couple Irish supporters — all while Morgan Wallen blared over the bar’s speakers,” TMZ wrote.

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. As on-brand as ever. pic.twitter.com/wQ99gw87RE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

“Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He’s initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach,” Horka wrote.

Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He’s initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach. pic.twitter.com/oUiigqzqc5 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023