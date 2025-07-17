There’s good news for Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris. And the Chargers will have spiffy uniforms this season. Also, Jim Harbaugh tried to be hip with his Tre Harris contract update, according to a post on X by Lindsey Thiry.

Jim Harbaugh on the contract situation with rookie second-round pick WR Tre Harris: “I hope it gets done sooner than later. That’s facts, as the young people say.”

Oh, well. Good try anyway. Do young people say that? Harbaugh says they do.

Chargers WR Tre Harris still not signed

The Chargers grabbed Harris in the second round. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is expected to be a key element for the offense this season. He is currently listed on the second team for the Chargers behind Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Mike Williams. Or at least until Williams shockingly announced his plan Thursday to retire from the NFL.

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz said he understands the situation with Harris' contract, according to chargers.com.

“You guys know it,” Horitz said. “There's 30 players that are sitting out, and it is what it is. I wish I could put a crystal ball in it, (and) I hope it's done soon. I hope he gets out here and practices. Practice is vital for everybody, not just him, everybody. There's a reason we come to camp, you want to hit the ground running Week 1. Every day missed affects everyone differently. But certainly you want guys out here practicing so hopefully we have him out here soon.”

Horitz said maybe somebody will break through and stop the logjam.

“I think it's just somebody's got to sign, and all of a sudden you have the layers,” Hortiz said. “I get it on both sides. I’m not mad, that's the business side of it.”

Jim Harbaugh taking things in stride before training camp

As for Harbaugh, he’s trying to chill and relax before the madness begins, according to a post on X by Lindsey Thiry.

Jim Harbaugh says his goal today, as the Chargers begin training camp practice, is to not become emotionally hijacked. Mind over nervous system.

Needless to say, Harbaugh is excited to be back.

Once they get everybody on board, the Chargers expect to have a banner 2025 season. Their hopes hinge on finding a way to end the Chiefs’ long reign in the AFC.

And Harbaugh said confidence is strong, according to another post by Thiry.

Year 2 with the Chargers: Harbaugh says he doesn’t want to use the word “comfort” as they go into this – it’s not a word he says should be used in football – but there’s a confidence with everyone knowing the system, routines, etc.