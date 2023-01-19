Legendary Notre Dame basketball head coach Mike Brey is planning to step down at the conclusion of the season. Brey has been at the helm of the Fighting Irish men’s basketball program for 23 years.

Brey’s retirement was first reported by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune. He noted that Brey planned to tell his team after Thursday’s practice.

After five years at Delaware, Mike Brey became Notre Dame’s head coach at the beginning of the 2000-2021 season. Under Brey’s watch, the Fighting Irish have gone 481-269. He has the most wins of any coach in Notre Dame basketball history.

Alongside just their regular season success, Brey has helped guide Notre Dame to 13 NCAA Tournaments. They advanced to the Elite Eight twice. Brey also led Notre Dame to an ACC Championship back in 2015. He was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2011.

Record wise, Brey’s best performance came during that 2014-15 season. Alongside their ACC Championship, Notre Dame went 32-6 overall, reaching the Elite Eight for the first time under Brey.

This season, Notre Dame is just 9-10 overall. They hold a conference record of 1-7.

Notre Dame basketball thrived under Coach Brey. They reached new heights as Brey helped guide the ship. Each season, Notre Dame has postseason aspirations and Coach Brey followed through almost every year.

Now, at 63-years-old, Brey has decided it’s time to step away. He’ll try to right Notre Dame’s ship one last time before sailing off into the sunset. But even if Brey isn’t coaching the Fighting Irish from the bench, he has created a legacy with the Notre Dame basketball program.