The New York Yankees are having a solid season at 53-43 and in second place in the AL East. Coming off the All-Star break, they will probably be more locked than ever, so they can make a run in the second half of the season. That will start against the Atlanta Braves, but before then, they had to make a few roster moves.

First, they added RHP Rico Garcia to the active roster, and then optioned RHP Clayton Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees had just claimed Garcia a few days ago, after he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets previously. He had appeared in two games for the Mets and tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings after signing a minor league deal with them in the offseason.

In Triple-A, he tossed around 30 innings with a 4.45 ERA.

As far as Beeter, he was optioned to make space for Garcia on the team. Beeter made two appearances with the team, as he was tagged for six runs with a 1:4 K:BB over 3 2/3 innings. Over the past few weeks, Beeter has moved between the majors and the minor leagues. He dealt with a right shoulder impingement during the offseason that lingered into spring training. Beeter was then placed on the 15-day injured list before Opening Day.

He finished a rehab assignment in May and was optioned to Triple-A, then was recalled to the Yankees at the beginning of July before sending him back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the next day.

The hope is that the Yankees can fix their bullpen issues over the next few weeks, and Garcia could possibly be the start of the solution. There is also time for them to make moves before the trade deadline, but it's uncertain if they will be active. If not, they'll have to wait and see if things will improve internally.