Notre Dame to honor coach Muffet McGraw with a statue on Dec. 17, celebrating her legacy in women's basketball and coaching.

Notre Dame University is set to pay tribute to the illustrious career of Muffet McGraw, a Hall of Fame women's basketball coach, with the unveiling of her statue at the Joyce Center. This honor is scheduled for Dec. 17, just before the Fighting Irish's game against Purdue, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN.

McGraw's tenure at Notre Dame, spanning from 1987 to 2020, was marked by remarkable achievements, including 848 wins out of her 936 career victories. Her coaching skills led the Irish to nine appearances in the women's Final Four and secured two national championships in 2001 and 2018. Prior to her remarkable journey at Notre Dame, McGraw kickstarted her college head-coaching career at Lehigh University from 1982 to 1987.

Her coaching legacy includes 11 seasons with over 30 wins and recognition as the Associated Press national coach of the year on four occasions. McGraw's contributions to women's basketball have earned her a prestigious place in both the Naismith and Women's Basketball halls of fame. In 2020, she stepped away from coaching and currently serves as an analyst for the ACC Network.

McGraw's impact extends beyond her coaching achievements. Under her guidance, five players went on to participate in the Olympics, and ten of her former players are now making waves in the WNBA. Among these is Jackie Young, a national champion with Notre Dame, who has also clinched two WNBA titles with the Las Vegas Aces.

The dedication of the statue is a testament to Muffet McGraw's enduring legacy in women's basketball, both at Notre Dame and in the wider sports community, making this honor a fitting tribute to her exceptional career.