Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had a forgettable performance in Sunday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 16 points but shot just 5-for-19 from the field in a game the Nuggets went on to lose by a final score of 122-120. So when the Nuggets visit the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night to play Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and the Toronto Raptors, every Nuggets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Raptors

The Nuggets have Murray listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to left knee injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, point guard Reggie Jackson (left oblique contusion) is probable to play for Denver.

Jamal Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky standout is having a career year passing the ball in the 2022-23 campaign— Murray’s current 5.9 assists average is a personal best by a wide margin.

Expect Tuesday’s game between the Raptors and Nuggets to go down to the wire, regardless of if Murray is in the lineup. After all, the Raptors have been hard to beat on their home floor this season, as they own a 20-13 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.