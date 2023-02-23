Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors had a hilarious reaction when a CNN anchor glaringly butchered the pronunciation of his name.

“Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy 😳💀,” Pascal Siakam hilariously captioned a retweet of the said blatant mishandling of his family name.

Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy 😳💀 https://t.co/ypcZ9lj7aU — pascal siakam (@pskills43) February 23, 2023

It doesn’t seem that Pascal Siakam is seriously offended by the pronunciation, though. He is more amused than anything else, probably also because his name was not just the only one that got the anchor’s tongue all twisted. Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers will also likely have winces on their faces when they hear how their names got vocally fumbled by CNN.

Antetokounmpo’s name has always been a struggle to pronounce, but Embiid’s and Siakam’s names don’t seem to be as difficult to roll out of one’s tongue. If anything, this gave basketball fans something to laugh about while waiting for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season to kick off.

“Pascal chakeem? Joel Embed? Jiannis Atekompu? Fire this lady 😭”, Twitter user @badar_yonis replied to the video.

Another Twitter user, @DUFFAL02, also left some advice for CNN: “These pronounciations are killing me😭 please teach your journalists to pronounce their names correctly lmao”

Pascal Siakam was part of the winning Team Giannis team during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game last Sunday, as he scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes of action in the 184-175 victory in Salt Lake City.

Siakam and the Raptors will return to action Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at home.