The Toronto Raptors’ 2022-23 season hasn’t gone according to plan. They came into the NBA All-Star break three games under the .500 mark. The Raptors are in the conversation for the play-in games but making a true postseason run will be difficult. However, Scottie Barnes believes in Toronto, per SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter.

“We know we can do better. We’ve been in so many close games, so many tight games that we should’ve won,” Scottie Barnes said. “We know how good we can be, we know that we got off to a really bad start and we know we can get things going. So we feel really good in ourselves and our ability to still try to make that push.”

Players such as Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby were rumored to be available ahead of the trade deadline. Toronto ended up holding onto both players while acquiring big man Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors still feature a quality core of players more than capable of making noise in the second half of the season.

Scottie Barnes is averaging just under 16 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting. He’s also reeling in seven rebounds and dishing out five assists per contest. Barnes has impressed for the most part this year. He’s still developing as a player, but Toronto believes he can turn into a star down the road.

The Raptors will be an intriguing team to watch following the NBA All-Star break. Navigating the East will be a challenge but Scottie Barnes clearly believes Toronto has what it takes.