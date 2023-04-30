My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Denver Nuggets rolled past the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series, winning by a score of 125-107. While the Nuggets got strong play from all over their roster, Jamal Murray starred in this game, as he scored 34 points in 13-24 shooting while also dishing out nine assists as well.

Murray has continued to take his game to another level in the playoffs, and his strong play appeared to be getting under Chris Paul‘s skin for the Suns. Paul delivered a hard foul on Murray midway through the fourth quarter in this game, and while he wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul for the play, it’s clear that Murray wasn’t too happy about the hit, which he addressed with some cryptic comments after the game.

"I'm not here to start nothing. I'm just trying to play a game. If he does that, he does it. Y'all can judge it by itself or look at his history." Jamal Murray on Chris Paul's hard foul on himpic.twitter.com/n4UYwIH9vH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Murray doesn’t seem to want any part in any sort of beef with Paul, but it looks like he didn’t take too kindly to the play, especially given how the game was pretty much out of reach for Phoenix at this point. Paul has delivered some hard hits throughout his career, but he’s not exactly the dirty player that Murray seems to be implying he is here.

It will be interesting to see how these two players respond to his play and Murray’s comments now, as the series is just getting started. While the Suns didn’t put up much of a fight in Game 1, they have way too much talent to be quieted for long in this series. However, if Murray continues to play at this extremely high level, that may not necessarily be the case, and he’s quickly become a must-watch player again for Denver in these playoffs.