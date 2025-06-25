Four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver wasted no time making his mark on the 2026 recruiting class. After a whirlwind month filled with visits, offers, and shifts in rankings, the rising quarterback has officially committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Beaver’s decision capped off an impressive rise in the recruiting world. Just a few weeks ago, the standout from Vista Murrieta was committed to Boise State and was sitting outside the top 70 in quarterback rankings. However, after some standout performances—especially at the Elite 11 Finals—the 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback saw his stock skyrocket. He climbed to No. 17 among 2026 QBs and earned a four-star rating from 247Sports.

Oregon jumped in shortly after Beaver’s breakout. He received an offer from the Ducks in mid-June after catching the attention of coaches at a camp in Redlands. Beaver then visited top programs like Alabama and LSU, but it was Oregon’s pitch that resonated with him. The chance to develop under head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein was a game-changer.

“I’d say just obviously the opportunity to play for two of the top coaches in the nation,” Beaver shared about Lanning and Stein, noting that their faith in his potential made an impact, according to On3.

As for the coaching staff, Oregon created a buzz that stuck with Beaver. He emphasized the camaraderie among the coaching staff and the “players first” attitude he observed during his visit. He also spoke about how he felt an immediate connection with Coach Stein, stating they just hit it off from the very first time they met. That personal fit, along with the focus on player development, played a significant role in his decision.

Beaver’s commitment marks Oregon’s 10th pledge of the cycle and secures a rising quarterback talent with a solid track record on the camp circuit. With a 3.8 GPA and a strong performance in 7-on-7 at Elite 11—where he threw five touchdowns and had no interceptions—the Ducks seem to have landed a promising passer ready to thrive in their system.