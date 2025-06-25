The New York Knicks only have one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft at No. 50 overall. Reports are that the Knicks will look to trade up in the second round.

New York has an interest in at least two forwards with several years of NCAA experience. This is nothing new for Leon Rose, Walt Perrin, and the team's front office. The team reportedly has its eyes on Arkansas' Adou Thiero and Belmont's Jonathan Pierre as second-round prospects.

Unsurprisingly, Thiero and Pierre are not the only two prospects that intrigue the Knicks with regard to Thursday night's affairs. Sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints that the organization has interest in Florida State's Jamir Watkins in the second round as well.

Watkins was a VCU Ram for three seasons, missing one due to an ACL injury. He spent his penultimate college season with the Florida State Seminoles before entering the NBA Draft and the transfer portal. Watkins decided a return was best for his career – not only to college, but to the Seminoles.

Watkins averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his junior year at FSU. He built on that in his second year in Tallahassee with averages of 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while taking twice as many 3-pointers as the year before. Watkins made 34.4% of his 2.9 attempts per game as a junior before cashing in on 32.1% of his 5.2 3-point attempts during his senior season.

Thiero, coached by John Calipari at Kentucky and Arkansas, will likely be drafted before the 50th pick. The Knicks would likely need to trade up to land him. It's more probable that someone drafts Thiero before pick No. 50 than that anyone drafts Pierre in either round. In the case that the team can't agree to any draft-night deals to move up, he could present one of the better options at that point in the draft.

Watkins is likely to be the final NBA Draft selection of Leonard Hamilton's coaching career. Could the Knicks be the team to call his name?