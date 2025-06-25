Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule faces new scrutiny that ever for 2025. Following ending the Cornhuskers' long bowl drought. Fortunately for him he's got a “genius” on his side — also the label he handed Dana Holgorsen.

Rhule made the pivotal move to hire Holgorsen in the 2024 season, but as a consultant. The former West Virginia and Houston head coach enters season two in Lincoln. This time he's running Rhule's area of expertise in offense.

Holgorsen gets full rein of the Cornhusker offense this fall. Rhule, though, told the Always College Football podcast that Holgorsen has shown a genius side.

“He was unbelievably successful,” Rhule said when reflecting back on Holgorsen's time at Houston. “That last year, they made whatever decision they made, but I think he’s a genius.”

Rhule dove further into Holgorsen's impact so far in taking the offensive play-calling duties.

“He’s a perfect fit for me because I can be kind of conservative and he obviously is not,” Rhule said. “And I need that from someone I respect to kind of take the reins and go.”

How Nebraska will look offensively with Dana Holgorsen?

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule holds the championship trophy as Cornhuskers players celebrate after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rhule prefers a power running game. He coaches at a place where the original option offense became beloved.

The ‘Husker offense will unveil new wrinkles, however. Holgorsen comes from a vastly different offensive background.

He's coming from the Air Raid coaching tree. Holgorsen served under the late Mike Leach in 2000 as inside wide receivers coach. He eventually earned co-offensive coordinator duties by 2005. The offense officially belonged to Holgorsen in 2007.

The added Air Raid element isn't just coming to benefit Rhule. The head coach believes this scheme will benefit quarterback Dylan Raiola moving forward.

“He and Dana [Holgorsen], I think, are going to make a dynamic duo,” Rhule said. “I think we have a chance to be really special on offense.”

Nebraska in the mean time are trying to collect college football recruiting wins in June. The Cornhuskers have fielded impressive results. Four-star cornerback Danny Odem turned down Ohio State on Monday for Nebraska.

Matt Rhule even helped land running back Jamal Rule on the same day. The three-star chose the ‘Huskers over Big Ten rival Michigan State. Nebraska also swooped up intriguing tight end Luke Sorensen on Friday.