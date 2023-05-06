A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Friday night’s Game 2 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns had no shortage of action. The contest went down the wire, with the Suns ultimately escaping with a 121-114 victory to mark their first win in this series.

The Nuggets kept it close until the end, and at one point in the fourth quarter, Michael Porter Jr. threw one down all over Kevin Durant in a very disrespectful manner:

MICHAEL PORTER JR. DUNKS ON KEVIN DURANT 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZEDQd0eiwt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

With the Suns up eight points with just a little over two minutes remaining, Porter found an open lane after another epic Nikola Jokic dime. KD did all he can to contest the flush, but he ended up hitting the deck after the heads-up play from MPJ. To make matters worse for Durant, he was whistled for a foul in what turned out to be an and-1 play for the Nuggets.

Porter had one of his best games of the NBA Playoffs in this one, finishing with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double with six triples, a block, and zero turnovers in 37 minutes of action. There’s no doubt, though, that this massive poster on Durant has got to be his most memorable play of the evening.

For his part, however, Durant was an unstoppable force in this one, dropping 39 points on 12-of-31 shooting to help lead the Suns to a much-needed victory. Devin Booker was also cooking in this one, scoring a career playoff-high 47 points on 20-of-25 from the floor. The Suns have now cut the series deficit to 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled on Sunday.