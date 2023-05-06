Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Denver Nuggets may be up 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns in their playoff series, but Michael Malone knows very well things are only going to get tougher from here on out.

Ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Malone sent a warning to his Nuggets to prepare for a more difficult battle against a motivated and hungrier Suns team. While Malone joked that they are “going to be nice and let them get one,” he knows very well the threat that Phoenix brings.

Besides, everyone knows how dangerous wounded and cornered beast it.

“We have to find a way to have poise on the road and not beat ourselves on the road,” Malone said on what the Nuggets need to do against Phoenix, whom he expects to “come out swinging” Friday, per Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints.

“They’re going to use whatever they can to find a way to get a win here tonight, and we have to be ready for that.”

The Nuggets have won both of their contests at home against the Suns by double-digits. After dominating in Game 1 with a score of 125-107, Denver kept the momentum going in their favor with a hard-fought 97-87 victory in Game 2.

As Michael Malone said, things won’t be easy for the Nuggets. While many probably expect that they have given the Suns quite the blow on their morale with their hot 2-0 start, the fact of the matter is no lead is safe in the NBA, especially in the playoffs.

The Nuggets know that as they have been on the right end of a 3-1 comeback not just once but twice. Surely, they wouldn’t want to be on the wrong end of it this time.