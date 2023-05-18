A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets are facing a whole different monster in the Western Conference Finals now that they’re matched up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. This is after the Nuggets took out Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to move one step closer to their goal to make the NBA Finals this year.

Nuggets guard Bruce Brown spoke out about facing the new-look Lakers side for the first time. The 26-year-old was asked to share his thoughts on how different LA is as compared to the Suns, to which Brown decided to drop a truth bomb on Kevin Durant and Co.:

“They have more shooters, obviously,” Brown said of the Lakers. “… When they have Rui [Hachimura], [Austin] Reaves, [Dennis] Schroder knocking them down last night, definitely more people capable of scoring.”

The Suns have two of the most lethal scorers in the history of the NBA in KD and Devin Booker. However, beyond that, one could argue that the rest of the roster has left a lot to be desired, particularly when it comes to scoring. This was an issue that the Nuggets exposed in the second round, and one that Denver took full advantage of as well.

As Brown said, however, the Lakers bring so much more to the table in terms of getting buckets. The Nuggets were put to the test in Game 1, and while they were able to escape with a victory to draw first blood in the series, it appears that LeBron and Co. will put up a more formidable challenge than the Suns.