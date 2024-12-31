When you check a Denver Nuggets box score, you're almost expecting to see someone put up a triple-double. Nikola Jokic stuffs the stat sheet seemingly every night in Denver, and now Russell Westbrook is in the mix to give the Nuggets two of the best ever at putting up triple-doubles.

During Monday night's 132-121 win over the Utah Jazz, Jokic had an incredible night with 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists. However, Westbrook's performance may have been even more impressive. The all-time triple-double leader recorded a “perfect” triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and no turnovers. He also never missed a shot, finishing 7-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

With his stellar night, Westbrook became just the third player in NBA history to record a triple double with no missed shots and no turnovers, joining a very accomplished group according to ESPN.

“According to ESPN Research, Westbrook joins Denver's Nikola Jokic, who achieved the feat on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, who joined the group Nov. 6 in a game against the Toronto Raptors. All three games were played after NBA turnovers were first tracked in the 1977-78 season.”

This is the second game of his career that Westbrook has recorded a triple-double while shooting 100% from the field, so he's no stranger to a big night.

The Nuggets needed contributions from everybody to beat a Jazz team that showed up and were letting it fly on Monday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 13 points in five minutes in the first quarter as the Jazz stayed with the Nuggets every step of the way. However, big nights from Jokic, Westbrook and Jamal Murray — who had 20 points and 10 assists himself — helped the Nuggets pull away in the end.

Despite a tumultuous season, the Nuggets improved to 18-13 with this win and are sitting in sixth in the Western Conference, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering that the Nuggets haven't played anything close to their best basketball so far this season, that's a great spot for them to be in. It remains to be seen whether they will explore an upgrade on the trade market, but this is still a team with the star power to put a scare into anybody.