PHOENIX– In a record-setting night for the Phoenix Mercury, it was the second battle between sisters Satou and Nyara Sabally. Both have been exceptional for their respective teams.

Satou has been the main piece while players like Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper battled injury. Her tenacity, improved playmaking, and unicorn-like abilities truly show what she's capable of.

On the other hand, Nyara is earning valuable rotational minutes. She's been a key contributor off the bench, and some of her sister's game and finesse.

Following the 106-91 Mercury win, Satou finished with 25 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Nyara finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Satou explained how she keeps her competitive drive, even when going against Nyara.

“I mean, if I go light against her, that would be a disrespectful act,” Sabally said. “So I'm gonna go hard, and she goes hard on me. I think it just shows mutual respect because we have to keep each other on our toes.

“She had a great game against us today. Obviously, like that makes me happy when she makes her buckets, but it always makes me happier when we're up.”

Satou and Nyara Sabally are essential for Mercury and Liberty

As mentioned earlier, both players are exceptional for their respective squads. They've also showed improvements during the Summer Olympics as a part of the German Women's National Team.

Both sisters had the inside-out presence, and showed their unique abilities. Passing, defending, shot creation, you name it. Satou and Nyara did everything they could.

Now, in the WNBA, it's more of the same.

Nyara is paving her way with meaningful minutes. After Liberty center Jonquel Jones suffered an ankle sprain, the younger Sabally sister has had an increase in her minutes workload.

On the other hand, Satou has carried her team's offense, but has also played seamlessly off Thomas and Copper. The blend of finesse and physicality is integral for what Phoenix has aspired, and successfully done thus far.

Either way, both squads will meet twice more before the season concludes. As of now, the Mercury hold a 2-0 season series lead, something that no one thought would be possible.

At that time, though, Nyara could continue to improve her game, and see a more meaningful impact.

Simulatenously, Satou could continue to be the unicorn that Phoenix has needed on all sides of the court.