The Denver Nuggets made a move that will have them part ways from one of their young talents. That player turned out to be G League Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander.

Denver made a decision to cut Alexander from their roster, per team reporter Vinny Benedetto. He appeared in 24 games throughout the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 1.3 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He shot 31.7% from the field, including 17.6% from beyond the arc.

Alexander stood out with his performances with the Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. He averaged 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest, taking home Rookie of the Year honors as a result.

What's next for Nuggets after waiving Trey Alexander

Article Continues Below

Trey Alexander was on a two-way contract with the Nuggets this past season. This makes their decision to move on from him an intriguing one, considering they had him and two other players on two-way deals.

The Nuggets find themselves in a tough financial spot going into the offseason. If they bring everyone under contract back, they are on a trajectory to pay nearly 200 million for the 2025-26 season.

Aside from Alexander and the players with two-way contracts, Denver has two free agents to deal with. Veteran center DeAndre Jordan and forward Vlatko Cancar are the players in question, who may have their roles diminish depending on how the coaching staff approaches their roles.

Denver is also bracing for a $10 million raise from Jamal Murray. This past season saw him earn over $36 million as he will make about 46.4 million next season. Murray continues to play at a high level as the second option behind Nikola Jokic, but his health can be a concern for the franchise if injuries affect him later down the road.

The Nuggets are coming off a season where they finished with a 50-32 record. They secured the fourth spot in the Western Conference, despite firing Michael Malone near the end of the season. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round but fell to the eventual champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder after seven games.