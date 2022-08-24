Tyler Bate is Bron Breakker’s toughest NXT challenge yet

Though Bron Breakker hasn’t been in NXT for long, he’s certainly made one heck of an impression on WWE’s third brand.

Since officially making his debut on September 14th, 2021, Breakker has won all but three of the televised matches he’s wrestled in, defeated everyone from Gunther to Santos Escobar, and even holds a win over SmackDown’s Dolph Ziglar in singles action, even if Ryan Nemeth’s brother did get the best of him for the WWE NXT Championship at Roadblock.

And yet, his next challenge might just be his biggest one yet, as he’s never wrestled a man quite like current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate.

Despite being just 25 years old, Bate has been wrestling for a decade and has almost 600 matches on his resume, according to Cagematch. He was a champion when Breakker was still trying to make the Baltimore Ravens as a fullback under his shoot name Bronson Rechsteiner, and has about as much pedigree as any other performer in the WWE Universe, even if he isn’t the son of a Steiner Brother.

Fortunately, the duo finally got to address the elephant in the room on the fallout episode of NXT following Heatwave, with Bate addressing Breakker on the same show he was booked to face off with – and eventually win over – Vin Wagner. He entered the ring with his head and belt held high and formally introduced himself to the former NFL hopeful.

“Bron, thank you, thank you for the kind invitation and congratulations on your win last week against JD McDonagh. You know, for real, for real, I’ve been in the ring with JD myself, so trust me, I know how good he is, so big respect to you, my friend. Now, you are correct, I’m not here collecting air miles. Now NXT UK, NXT UK has been host to some of the best that this business has to offer. And right here, right now, I stand before you the proud flag bearer of NXT UK. The first and the last NXT UK Champion. And with NXT Europe around the corner, I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than by unifying these titles. You feel me?”

Fortunately, Breakker did very much feel Bate, and after taking care of pretty much every member of the proper NXT Universe, he was more than willing to take a crack at the NXT Ace from across the Atlantic.

“Do you know what? I know who you are, alright? I’ve watched from afar, okay? I know how great you are. I know how big of a threat that you are to this NXT Championship, alright? Hell, when I think of NXT UK, I think of Tyler Bate. But this isn’t NXT UK. This is the NXT, where the greatest superstars in the world are. I agree with ya, I do think there should one NXT Champion, so, in two weeks, let’s make history. Worlds Collide, champion versus champion, title for title.”

Tyler Bate has the pedigree to be NXT UK’s next cross-over champion.

When Tyler Bate made his presence known at NXT Heatwave following Bron Breakker’s big-time win over JD McDonagh, if felt like *drumroll* worlds were about to collide.

The proud flagbearer and top babyface in NXT’s UK-based developmental system, Bate entered the Performance Center in Orlando with an uncertain future considering WWE’s decision to reboot NXT UK to NXT Europe, a lot to prove, and a short time to prove it.

Still, they don’t call Bate the “Big Strong Boy” for nothing. He’s had 15 different championship reigns in promotions like NXT, Progress, RevPro, and Chikara, was part of a trio with Pete Dunn and Tyler Seven, known as British Strong Style, and even holds wins over Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Riddle. He has two matches with at least five stars from Dave Meltzer on his resume, 12 more with at least a four-star rating, and has lost just two matches since January of 2021, which, *spoiler alert* is pretty good.

Fortunately, for the fans who still aren’t familiar with Bate, he decided to cut a little promo to properly introduce himself to the NXT world and get things ready for what will undoubtedly be his biggest challenge yet – A championship unification match with Bron Breaker. Check out what he had to say below.

“Hello, hello, Tyler Bate here. The first-ever and now current NXT UK Champion, and I’ve been the proud flagbearer of NXT UK since day one. In the six-year history of the brand, I’ve grown from a 19-year-old kid to a 25-year-old man. I’m called the ‘Big Strong Boy’ for a reason. Ask anyone I’ve been in the ring with. At Worlds Collide, the NXT UK chapter comes to a close the same way it started, with me holding up this title.”

Spoken like a right proper champion.