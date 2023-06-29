According to Mojang staff, the official Minecraft subreddit is now shutting down to protest the policy changes in Reddit.

On what is perhaps their last post on the subreddit, Minecraft Java Tech Lead u/sliced_lime told the subreddit's over 7.4 million members about its plans. They started off by talking about what Reddit's management has been up to. This refers to how Reddit now wants to start charging a large amount of money for its API. This means that the apps people use to access Reddit will need to pay so much money to function. Various subreddits have shut down in protest of these changes. Reddit, on the other hand, threatened to replace the moderators of the subreddits that shut down.

This has caused a massive outcry on the internet, with so many people calling out the company's greed. It was this series of events that led to r/Minecraft's shutdown. As sliced_lime explained it:

As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to.

They then followed it up by thanking everyone who provided feedback for the game, as well as those who “participated in past changelog threads.” They are of course saying that people are still welcome to post unofficial threads if they wanted to. However, official news from Mojang will no longer be appearing in the subreddit. They also mentioned that should players want to give any feedback, they should either access the official feedback site or contact their official social media channels.

The post has gotten 16.1k upvotes as of this article. Players in general are showering the subreddit's moderators with words of thanks and praise. The players were thankful for their interaction with the community, as well as for using the subreddit to quickly communicate with fans regarding news and other news.

That's all the information we have about the official closing of the Minecraft subreddit on Reddit. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.