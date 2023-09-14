Ohio State football's 2023 campaign has gotten off to a great start largely because of their defense. While their offense has done a good job scoring points, the defense has allowed just ten combined points over their first two contests. Making things even better on that side of the ball is the fact that safety Josh Proctor appears set to return after a one-game absence for the Buckeyes.

Proctor started in Ohio State's season-opening win over Indiana, but appeared to pick up an ankle injury in the game, and was forced to miss their Week 2 contest against Youngstown State. Proctor's injury status has been worth keeping an eye on in the buildup to their upcoming game against Western Kentucky, but head coach Ryan Day put all those questions to rest by confirming that Proctor will be on the field for Week 3.

Via Dan Hope:

“Ryan Day says Josh Proctor will be available for Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Day expects Proctor to start and ‘play a lot' this week, though Ohio State could still rotate at free safety.”

Proctor has become a key piece of the Buckeyes secondary, and his return to his typical free safety role will surely be a huge boost for Ohio State. While they are playing another opponent they should be able to beat in Western Kentucky, getting Proctor back into shape for bigger contests will be crucial. And after a brief one-game absence, it seems like Proctor is ready to return to the field for Ohio State.