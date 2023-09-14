If you're looking for the fastest player in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season, then good luck catching up to him. Among all players who played last week, Ohio State football star wide receiver Marvin Harrison had the biggest turbo jets, as he maxed out at 22.2 miles per hour during his incredible 71-yard touchdown score against the Youngstown State Penguins at home, according to Reel Analytics.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harrison paced Ohio State football in the win over the Penguins with 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. However, he's hardly the only Buckeye who torched Youngstown State downfield. Emeka Egbuka also had a big game as well, as he produced 94 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Harrison was so fast during that touchdown play that he even bested the top speed of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL Rookie Watch.

Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly recorded a speed of 22.2 MPH on Saturday, which was the FASTST in all of college football. That is faster than the fastest speed recorded in the NFL this past week (21.66 MPH) by Tyreek Hill. And is also faster than any speed recorded in the… pic.twitter.com/jY63pJfaS4 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 12, 2023

The Buckeyes are considered among the chief contenders for the national title this season, and Harrison and their offense is a big reason for that. Harrison is looking to top his monster sophomore season in 2022 in which he recorded 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 receptions. Now in his third year in college, many expect him to light it up even more in the Buckeyes' passing attack.

Harrison and the Buckeyes were really supposed to unleash a beatdown on Youngstown State, but if they're looking for a tougher test, they will eventually get to one eventually. Ohio State is scheduled to face the Western Kentucky Wildcats at home this coming Saturday before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Sep. 23.