The Ohio State football defense could be without one of its starters on Saturday against Youngstown State. Josh Proctor, who started at safety for the Buckeyes in their season-opening win over Indiana last week, is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game against Youngstown State.

Ohio State football has not listed what Proctor's injury is. The sixth-year veteran, who had landed an extra year of eligibility after the pandemic, started at the free safety spot for the Buckeyes in Week 1, tallying four tackles, one for loss, and a pass defended.

Proctor had beaten out Malik Hartford and Ja'Had Carter for the starting role, with a mix of Hartford, who replaced Proctor last week, and Carter likely if Proctor is unable to go.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had indicated that Proctor had won the safety position battle with his play last week.

The Buckeyes defense, which ranked 13th in the nation in points allowed per game in the 2022 season, got off to a fast start against the Hoosiers, as they allowed just three points in the opener, making up for a lethargic offense.

Youngstown State, Ohio State football's first nonconference game on their 2023 schedule, enjoyed a 52-10 win over Valparaiso in Week 1.

However, they could be in for a rough game against an Ohio State football team looking to author a better performance than the one they put on tape last week.