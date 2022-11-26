Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

For the second consecutive year, the Michigan Wolverines had the last laugh over the C.J. Stroud-led Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan secured a 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday for its first road win in The Game in 22 years.

Stroud and the Ohio State offense had a roller-coaster outing in this edition of The Game. While Stroud was able to lead the Buckeyes to five scoring drives against Michigan, the team’s woes on third downs coupled with the two interceptions thrown by the junior passer marred the offense’s performance on the day.

Stroud now holds an 0-2 career record against Michigan, and unless he surprises the college football world by deciding to return to Ohio State for next season, he will leave the program without both a win over the Wolverines and a Big Ten title as a starting quarterback. As he touched on during his post-game press conference, this is a matter that he will simply have to deal with.

“People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand,” Stroud said. “People are going to say I never won the Big Ten championship, I understand.

“When it comes to that, I just have to eat it. It’s life. Nothing’s ever been easy for me. I don’t expect it to get easy. When you pick up the cross, God puts you through more and you have to be joyful in those moments.”

The regular season has now come to an end for Ohio State. It remains to be seen whether the Buckeyes will go on to play in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight campaign.