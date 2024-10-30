Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid will be out for a couple of weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed.

“Good news as, thankfully, the worst-case scenario is averted with Connor McDavid,” the hockey insider reported on Wednesday. “Looking like at least a couple of weeks, but exact timeline TBD.”

That is promising news for the Oilers, who are struggling to start the 2024-25 season and can't afford to lose their best player for a prolonged period. Based on Friedman's reporting, it looks like the star center will miss between two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury.

