Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid will be out for a couple of weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed.

“Good news as, thankfully, the worst-case scenario is averted with Connor McDavid,” the hockey insider reported on Wednesday. “Looking like at least a couple of weeks, but exact timeline TBD.”

That is promising news for the Oilers, who are struggling to start the 2024-25 season and can't afford to lose their best player for a prolonged period. Based on Friedman's reporting, it looks like the star center will miss between two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Related Edmonton Oilers NewsArticle continues below
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins calls out Oilers teammates after Connor McDavid injury
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins calls out Oilers teammates after Connor McDavid injury
Oilers call up pair of players amid Connor McDavid’s injury questions
Oilers call up pair of players amid Connor McDavid’s injury questions
Oilers get immediate Connor McDavid injury update after Blue Jackets loss
Oilers get immediate Connor McDavid injury update after Blue Jackets loss

More to come.