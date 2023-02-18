Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has long been the best player in the NHL. And on Friday night, he proved once again why he is considered the best of the best.

McDavid assisted on Edmonton’s first goal of the game, scored by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The assist gives McDavid 100 points on this season in only 56 games played.

McDavid is the first player in the league to record 100 points this season. That is an achievement he’s accomplished five times in his career. And he has now joined some elite company in that regard.

McDavid wasn’t done with that first assist, either. The Oilers raced out to a 3-1 lead over the New York Rangers in the first period. On the powerplay, the Oilers star dished a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who extended the lead to 4-1.

McDavid’s five seasons as the first player to 100 points ranks fourth all-time. Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux and Boston Bruins legend Phil Esposito are tied with six such seasons. “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky leads the way with nine such seasons.

McDavid has had an incredible career up to this point. The former first-overall pick has played in 542 games in his career but is just two points away from 800 on his career.

McDavid has scored at least 30 goals a season every year besides his injury-shortened rookie campaign. Furthermore, the Oilers star has reached the 100-point plateau on five occasions.

For as incredible as he has been, McDavid may be playing better than he ever has. The Oilers star is on pace to break his career-best total for goals in a season, as well as his total for points in a season. Only time will tell if he can set those new personal bests.