The NHL has laid the hammer down on Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner has received a three-game suspension from the league for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland in the head late in Saturday's 3-2 loss to their Pacific Division rivals. McDavid was also given a match penalty for the hit.

Via Chris Johnston:

“Connor McDavid has been suspended three games by NHL Player Safety for cross-checking Conor Garland. McDavid will forfeit $195,312.50 in salary.”

As Johnston noted, he'll also lose nearly $200,000 in salary. Many believed the suspension would be two games at max given McDavid is the best player in the world who definitely gets special treatment, but the league didn't hold back here.

Late in Saturday's game, the Oilers were looking to equalize when Garland poked the puck away from McDavid before they both hit the ice. The two got in a tussle and eventually got up, but Garland took down the superstar again. That's when McDavid got frustrated and let his emotions get the best of him:

Garland spoke out on the play after the contest. Via Sportsnet:

“I'm just holding him. I mean, he is (Connor McDavid) the best player to ever do it. So, the time's running out. And I just thought that was maybe the best way for us to win a game was to do that,” Garland said of the battle. “I don't want to hurt him.”

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch fully defended Connor McDavid, who he thought was held for far too long by Garland:

“Absolutely, there's a rivalry and Connor gets frustrated. He gets his stick up, and he's frustrated because we're down one goal and the best player in the league is getting held for 15 seconds,” Knoblauch said. “And there's frustration that's allowed to happen, and the stick got up, and yeah, so that's what happened.”

The Oilers face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.