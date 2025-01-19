Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid is getting some bad news. McDavid is required to attend an NHL hearing after a cross-check he committed on Vancouver's Conor Garland, per NHL Player Safety. A hearing almost always means a suspension is in the works for McDavid.

The date and time of the hearing are not known at time of writing. The suspension could be for one game, or several.

That's not music to the ears of Oilers fans. McDavid is the heart and soul of the team's offense, and has helped Edmonton reach a 29-14-3 record this season.

The cross-checking incident occurred in the final seconds of an Oilers-Canucks game on Saturday. McDavid and Garland were involved in a scuffle near the very end of the game, when McDavid committed the act. McDavid clearly seemed very frustrated by all the physical contact he was taking in the game.

Vancouver went on to win that game, 3-2. McDavid posted one point off an assist.

Connor McDavid is having a solid season for the Oilers

McDavid has 65 total points this season for Edmonton, including 20 goals. He has been excellent once again this season in finding his teammates; McDavid has 45 assists this year and a plus-minus of +14.

The Oilers are once again one of the strongest teams in hockey. Last year, the team changed coaches mid-season but found a way to come together and reach the Stanley Cup final, before losing to Florida. This season, Edmonton is continuing their success. They are tied for first with Las Vegas, in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

McDavid is second on the team in total points. If he faces a multi-game suspension, the team will need to rely more on Leon Draisaitl for offense in upcoming contests. Draisaitl has 69 total points for the Oilers, and leads the club in goals with 33.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is disappointed in how the scuffle played out during the Canucks game.

“There's a rivalry and Connor gets frustrated,” Knoblauch said, per Sports Net. “Connor gets his stick up, and he's frustrated because we're down one goal, and the best player in the league is getting held for 15 seconds. There's frustration that's allowed to happen, and his stick got up.”

The Oilers next play the Washington Capitals Tuesday, who are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Oilers fans certainly hope McDavid is available for that contest.