By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Edmonton Oilers, as things stand, are a playoff team. However, the Connor McDavid-led team isn’t perfect, and could use some upgrades. Specifically, they could use help on the blueline.

It seems as if the team agrees with that assessment. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Oilers are searching the trade market for defensemen. And it seems there are two specific targets in mind.

LeBrun reports says the Oilers may be interested in Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson. No formal offers have been made, but there may have been “internal discussions” surrounding both players.

Klingberg signed a one-year deal with the Ducks in the offseason. He holds a full no-trade clause until January 1, when it becomes a modified 10-team no-trade clause.

It has not been a great season for the Ducks or Klingberg. The rumored Oilers target has just 10 points as an offensive minded defenseman and has a bit of an injury history as well.

However, the Swedish defenseman’s overall experience and past offensive track record may prove worth a flier for the Oilers. Especially if Anaheim’s price drops between now and the March 3 trade deadline.

Edmundson, on the other hand, is a different type of player. He’s more of a defensive-minded, shutdown type of blueliner. The 29-year-old has plenty of playoff experience as well. He won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and went to the finals with the Canadiens in 2021.

Unlike Klingberg, Edmundson is not a rental. He is under control through next season, potentially increasing his value in the eyes of both the Canadiens and Oilers.